J-K: Girls in remote areas of Kalakote excel in higher education after opening of Govt Degree College

Rajouri: Newly established Government Degree College has brought a major educational transformation for students, especially girls, in the remote and far-flung areas of Kalakote Sub-Division in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Before the opening of the college, many girls in Kalakote discontinued their studies after Class 12 because their parents could not afford to send them to Rajouri or Jammu for higher education. Due to financial constraints and the long distance to colleges outside the area, higher education remained out of reach for many deserving students.
With the establishment of Government Degree College Kalakote, local students now have access to higher education near their homes. The college has significantly improved educational opportunities in the region and has become a source of hope for poor and rural families.
The college now offers improved facilities such as digital classrooms, a fully equipped library, and sports activities, helping students receive quality education in a better academic environment. These developments have encouraged more girls to continue their studies and pursue their dreams.
The opening of the college has come as a big relief for the students of Kalakote, especially girls from economically weaker sections. It has not only increased enrollment in higher education but has also empowered young women in this remote region.
For the largely poor population living in Kalakote Sub-Division, the college stands as a milestone in the field of education, bringing new hope and opportunities for a brighter future.
Professor Neeru Dhalla, Speaking ot ANI, said, "I am Professor Neeru Dhalla, and I have been given a second opportunity to serve at Kalakote GDC. I am truly grateful to God and my department for giving me this chance to contribute. I have mostly served in cities such as Udhampur College, but whenever I looked at the students here, I often wondered why they were not receiving similar facilities.
She further stated, "When I visited this place, I saw that a building was under construction. I spoke to my department, and after college hours, we started coming here for 5-6 hours daily to see how we could help. Our entire staff joined in this effort. Reaching this place was not easy, as there were no proper connecting roads, and it was very difficult. Despite the challenges, we worked hard. We brought old furniture and desks and started building things step by step. I thank God that we came here; the students are very happy. We are also very thankful to the government for thinking about these students."
"We organised parent-teacher meetings, and the parents were very happy and gave us their blessings. The government has also provided provisions for a library. We have requested a science block as well, which is currently in the pipeline," she added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.