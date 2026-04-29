J-K: Girls in remote areas of Kalakote excel in higher education after opening of Govt Degree College



She further stated, "When I visited this place, I saw that a building was under construction. I spoke to my department, and after college hours, we started coming here for 5-6 hours daily to see how we could help. Our entire staff joined in this effort. Reaching this place was not easy, as there were no proper connecting roads, and it was very difficult. Despite the challenges, we worked hard. We brought old furniture and desks and started building things step by step. I thank God that we came here; the students are very happy. We are also very thankful to the government for thinking about these students."

"We organised parent-teacher meetings, and the parents were very happy and gave us their blessings. The government has also provided provisions for a library. We have requested a science block as well, which is currently in the pipeline," she added.