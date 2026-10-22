J-K: ‎CM Omar Abdullah approves doubling of MBBS, BDS Interns’ stipend to Rs 25,000



"They are seeking a long-overdue hike in the monthly stipend paid to MBBS interns. The current stipend of Rs 12,300 per month has remained unchanged since 2019, nearly seven years, despite steep rises in the cost of living, accommodation, food, transport and other essential expenses," the protester said on August 31.

In Rajouri, Intern doctors from the Government Medical College also staged a protest demanding a hike in their stipend on September 5.

A protesting intern doctor told ANI, "Today is day six of our protest, and we have only one demand, which is a stipend hike. A stipend enhancement committee was constituted back in 2023, but since then there has been no discussion regarding our stipend, nor has there been any implementation".