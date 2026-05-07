J-K CM launches new indoor sports complex in GDC Tangmang, says Valley can be an education hub

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Kashmir Valley, with its unmatched beauty, can emerge as a premier education hub and attract students from across the country.
He was speaking after inaugurating a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose indoor sports complex at Government Degree College, Tangmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The newly established facility, developed at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore under the Capex budget, is equipped with modern indoor sports infrastructure, including arenas for badminton, table tennis, carrom, and billiards, according to a government spokesperson.
The complex aims to promote a vibrant sports culture and encourage greater participation of youth in physical activities, particularly during harsh weather conditions in the region, he said.
After the inauguration, Abdullah toured the complex and interacted with students. He also played billiards, table tennis and badminton with students and colleagues, drawing enthusiastic applause from the gathering, the spokesperson said.
Earlier, the chief minister launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan signature campaign at the college premises, urging students to actively contribute towards building a drug-free society.
Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Our children are our future. We are making every possible effort to secure a brighter tomorrow for them, but it is equally important to prepare them for the responsibilities ahead. The development of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming years will largely depend on the role played by our youth," he said.
Highlighting the challenges faced by students in accessing quality higher education in the region, Abdullah noted that the lack of private universities had compelled many families to send their children outside Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in a significant financial burden.
"We estimate that every year, Rs 1,000-1,200 crore is spent on tuition fees alone by students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir, excluding travel and living expenses. This places immense pressure on families," he said.
The chief minister said the government has taken a landmark decision to allow establishment of private universities in Jammu and Kashmir, with the necessary legislation already passed and rules being finalised.
"Once the framework is in place, we will invite reputed institutions to set up campuses here. With our unmatched natural beauty and climate, places like Tangmarg can emerge as ideal education hubs, attracting students from across the country," he said.
Recalling his earlier tenure as chief minister, Abdullah noted that the Government Degree College, Tangmarg, was conceptualised and approved in 2011. He expressed satisfaction with its growth and the enthusiasm of students.
He also lauded the new indoor sports complex, stating that such facilities are essential in regions with prolonged winters and frequent rainfall.
"In a place like Tangmarg, where outdoor activities are often restricted due to weather, such indoor infrastructure ensures that our youth remain active and engaged throughout the year," he said, adding in a lighter vein that he looks forward to returning to play badminton with students.
On the occasion, the chief minister highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the government for youth empowerment, including free travel for women in government buses, large-scale government recruitment, and self-employment support through the Mission Yuva programme.
"We aim to provide 20,000 to 25,000 government jobs this year. At the same time, we are enabling young entrepreneurs by facilitating easy access to loans without the need for guarantees, with the government acting as a guarantor," he said.
He also spoke about the government's focus on skill development in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and horticulture to make youth self-reliant and strengthen the region's economy.
"Our goal is to build a self-sufficient Jammu and Kashmir where we rely on our own strengths and resources. The youth will be at the forefront of this transformation," he added.
Later, Abdullah inaugurated a new block of the Primary Health Centre at Gulmarg, constructed at a cost of Rs 203.80 lakh under the Capex budget.
He inspected various sections of the facility, including the outpatient department, emergency room, pharmacy, X-ray unit and wards, and reviewed the healthcare services being provided to locals and tourists.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.