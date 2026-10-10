J-K CM calls for education system that prepares children for life beyond exams

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called for a future-ready education system that prepares children for life beyond examinations by equipping them with critical thinking, digital literacy, adaptability and a strong sense of responsibility.
He said governments, educators, institutions, parents and communities must work collectively to address the diverse academic, social and developmental needs of children.
The chief minister was addressing the 'School Leader of the Year 2026 Summit and Awards' here, which brought together leading educators, school principals and institutional heads to celebrate excellence, innovation and leadership in K-12 education.
K-12 education refers to the 13-year schooling system, from kindergarten (K) through class 12, typically covering students aged 5 to 18 before they enter higher education.
Emphasising the role of school leaders in nation-building, Abdullah said principals and headteachers do much more than administer schools. They shape the learning environment, values, aspirations and future of young minds, he said, adding that strong leadership is fundamental to building safe, inclusive, innovative and student-centric institutions.
He underscored that education must focus on the holistic development of every child, going beyond academic achievement to nurture creativity, communication, collaboration, problem-solving abilities and digital competence.
Schools must prepare students to meet emerging challenges with confidence and responsibility, Abdullah said.
Highlighting the opportunities presented by technology and Artificial Intelligence, the chief minister emphasised the need to adopt these tools responsibly to improve learning outcomes, personalise education and support teachers, while ensuring that technology complements rather than replaces the human element of education.
He also stressed the importance of continuous professional development for teachers and school leaders, noting that exposure to innovative teaching methods, exchange of best practices and opportunities for collaboration are essential to strengthening educational institutions.
Abdullah called for an inclusive approach to educational excellence, emphasising that quality education must reach children in rural, remote and underserved communities as well as those in urban areas.
The chief minister also highlighted the importance of meaningful collaboration among educational institutions, both within India and internationally, to promote innovation, share successful models and strengthen the quality of education.
He observed that recognition of exemplary school leadership helps foster a culture of excellence, encouraging other institutions to learn from successful practices and adapt them to their own contexts.
On the occasion, the chief minister felicitated the heads of several educational institutions in recognition of their contributions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.