J-K CM Abdullah distributes appointment letters to 17 candidates in PWD

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 17 candidates appointed in the Public Works Department at the civil secretariat here.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, Anil Kumar Singh, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
Congratulating the appointees, the chief minister urged them to discharge their duties with dedication, sincerity and a sense of responsibility, while contributing to the department's functioning and the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
The appointees include eight supervisors and eight multi-tasking staff (MTS) appointed under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, while one candidate was appointed under SRO-43.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.