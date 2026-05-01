Jammu & Kashmir gets Rs 243 crore for PM SHRI schools

Jammu: The Centre on Thursday approved an outlay of Rs 243 crore for PM-SHRI schools in Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2026-27, an official statement said.
The Project Approval Board of the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India scheme said that out of Rs 200.11 crore available for 2025-26, an amount of Rs 194.53 crore was utilised and released to executing agencies, including PWD, mainly for civil works and related activities.
The Board appreciated the academic progress recorded in the Union territory, particularly a 10 per cent rise in board examination results at the secondary and higher secondary levels, they said.
It also commended the overall financial and physical achievements made under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ministry of Education assured continued support for the effective implementation of plans. At present, the PM SHRI scheme is being implemented in 396 schools across Jammu and Kashmir, mostly at the high and higher secondary levels, the officials said. PTI AB AB APL
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.