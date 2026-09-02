J-K BJP holds protest against NC govt over unemployment, price hike



"All in all, the National Conference's announcement to lay siege to BJP offices is yet another mockery of the very youth whose issues the BJP is highlighting in tomorrow's protest. I do not think this party is serious about the youth; this move is merely an attempt to cover up their past mistakes," he added.

Meanwhile, heavy security has also been deployed around the BJP office in Srinagar ahead of the National Conference's march.

The party has held several protests and called for the restoration of statehood after Jammu and Kashmir was made into a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.