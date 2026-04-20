Army’s rapid response saves survivors from 70-ft gorge fall in J-Kn

Ramnagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a prompt and coordinated humanitarian response, troops of the Indian Army rescued dozens of civilians after a tragic bus accident near Ramnagar in Udhampur district on Sunday morning.

At approximately 9:40 AM on 20 April 2026, a private bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur veered off the road at Village Kaghote and plunged nearly 70 feet into a gorge. The impact led to multiple casualties, with several passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Troops from a Battalion of Gorkha Rifles, who were en route to Samnabanj for training, were the first to reach the site. Displaying exceptional courage and presence of mind, they immediately launched rescue operations, evacuating trapped passengers from the wreckage under challenging terrain conditions.

An Ad-Hoc Incident Control Centre was swiftly established at the site under the Commanding Officer of a Battalion of the Dogra Regiment to coordinate rescue and relief efforts. A total of 10 Teams, comprising personnel from the Dogra Regiment and Gorkha Rifles, were mobilised for the operation.

Army personnel administered immediate first aid to the injured and ensured the rapid evacuation of all survivors. Simultaneously, coordination was undertaken with the Indian Air Force for potential air evacuation of critically injured passengers, with assets kept on standby.

Demonstrating compassion beyond the call of duty, troops also arranged food and water for the stranded passengers and responders, ensuring sustenance until complete evacuation was achieved.

According to preliminary reports, the accident has resulted in 21 fatalities and 29 injuries. Civil administration and emergency services have since taken over further medical management and investigation.

The Indian Army's swift response once again underscores its unwavering commitment to assist civil authorities and save lives during emergencies, reaffirming its role as a dependable first responder in times of crisis.