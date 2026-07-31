J-K activists stage silent protest at JNU over PoJK human rights violations

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A silent protest was held at JNU campus, New Delhi, by activists of Jammu and Kashmir demanding an end to brutalities against fellow state subjects in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Earlier, a solidarity meeting was held at Sabarmati Dhaba, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Students of JNU.

According to a press release, the gathering brought together students, academicians, intellectuals, and members of the Jammu and Kashmir community to express solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and to voice concern over reports of human rights violations and the suffering of civilians.

The participants observed that the meeting was convened to express solidarity with the people of PoJK, reaffirm the importance of protecting human dignity, and call for peaceful and lawful efforts to address humanitarian concerns.

Speakers stressed that civilians should not bear the consequences of political conflicts and that the rights and welfare of all affected communities deserve attention

The release further noted that social activist Ravinder Pandita and Romi Sharma Poonchi participated in the programme and strongly condemned the reported killings and violence affecting civilians in PoJK.

They appealed to the international community and relevant international human rights agencies to take appropriate notice of the situation, examine the reported violations, and work towards ensuring accountability, protection of civilians, and respect for human rights.

According to the press release, Rizwan Ahmed, a law student at Jamia Millia Islamia, addressed the gathering and criticised the actions of Pakistan in relation to the situation in PoJK.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding fundamental human rights and called for peaceful and lawful measures to address the concerns of the people living in the region.

Umar Farooq, a PhD Research Scholar at the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, reflected on the deep historical, cultural, and social connections shared by the people across the region.

He spoke about the enduring human suffering associated with the Partition and emphasised the need to preserve shared heritage while promoting peace, dialogue, and reconciliation, the press release said.

Hamid Hashmi, a PhD Research Scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University, stated that the people living in PoJK are "our own people" bound by shared history, culture, and familial ties. He highlighted the hardships and reported human rights concerns faced by civilians and called upon all democratic institutions, civil society organisations, and the international community to work towards ensuring justice, dignity, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

The meeting concluded with a collective appeal for peace, justice, and respect for human dignity.

Participants reiterated that humanitarian concerns should remain above political differences and expressed hope for a future based on dialogue, coexistence, and the protection of the rights of all people, the release stated.