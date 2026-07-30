IYC protests police action during July 20 student march, seeks Amit Shah's resignation

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest in Delhi against the alleged use of force, including pellet guns, on students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The protesters marched from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar carrying placards and raising slogans against the BJP-led government, accusing it of unleashing police excesses on students who had participated in the protest.
Addressing the demonstrators, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the government's response to the student agitation had crossed all democratic limits and demanded accountability for the police action.
"Pradhan's resignation is a handful of dust in the eyes. Until the Prime Minister apologises to the country's youth, Amit Shah resigns for ordering the lathicharge on students, and action is taken against the responsible police officers, this GenZ movement will not be victorious," Chib said.
He alleged that the police action had "destroyed every democratic norm" and said the incident had triggered outrage across the country.
"Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard. The government cannot suppress the voice of students through police action. We stand firmly with the students," he said.
The protest comes days after the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), during which students attempting to march towards Parliament said that police allegedly used lathis, tear gas and pellet guns to disperse them near Jantar Mantar, leaving several protesters injured.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.