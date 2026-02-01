IVF and ART procedures to be included in Karnataka CM’s ArK scheme

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approved the inclusion of assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and frozen embryo transfer (FET) under the AB-PMJAY CM’s ArK scheme. The benefit will be extended to 120 Priority Household (PHH) cardholders as a pilot project for a period of one year.

The scheme aims to support infertile couples with no living biological children for whom advanced fertility treatment is medically required but financially unaffordable. Treatment will be offered in government tertiary care hospitals, including district hospitals, medical colleges and autonomous institutes, as well as approved private ART centres registered under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act.