IUST Kashmir Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 48 Assistant Professor posts; apply by December 2

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Kashmir, has opened online applications for the recruitment of 48 Assistant Professors across 20 departments and centres.
According to Detailed Advertisement Notice No. 09 of 2026, dated October 29, the application process began on November 2, 2026, and will continue until December 2, 2026.
Candidates can apply through the university's official recruitment portal at recruitment.iust.ac.in.
Notification issued: October 29, 2026
Online applications opened: November 2, 2026
Last date to apply online: December 2, 2026
Last date for hard-copy submission: December 7, 2026, by 4 pm
Applicants must submit a printed copy of their completed online application, along with self-attested supporting documents, to the Office of the Registrar within the prescribed deadline.
The university has stated that failure to submit the hard copy on time may lead to rejection of the application.
The 48 vacancies are distributed across the following departments and centres:
English Language and Literature – 3
Urdu Language and Literature – 1
Journalism and Mass Communication – 1
Education – 3
Mathematical Sciences – 3
Zoology – 2
Physics – 3
Chemistry – 3
Food Technology – 2
Civil Engineering – 2
Electronics and Communication Engineering – 1
Computer Science and Engineering – 2
Mechanical Engineering – 3
Management Studies – 3
Computer Science – 2
AYUSH Sciences – 2
Planning – 1
Geomatics – 2
Molecular Medicines – 2
Kalam Academy of Skill Development and Training – 7
Of the total vacancies, 19 are unreserved, while the remaining posts are distributed among the notified reservation categories.
For several disciplines, including English, Education, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry, candidates must possess a relevant Master's degree with at least 55% marks, with relaxation applicable to specified reserved categories.
The notification also prescribes NET, SET or SLET qualifications, subject to the applicable PhD exemptions.
Eligibility requirements differ for engineering, management, planning, AYUSH sciences and skill-development positions. Certain positions require a PhD and relevant academic qualifications.
Candidates should check the subject-specific requirements before submitting their applications.
The application fee is Rs 1,000, payable online. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fee.
Where a large number of applications are received, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on academic qualifications, research publications, teaching experience and other prescribed criteria.
The university has specified a 100-point shortlisting framework, comprising 80 points for academic credentials and other specified achievements, 10 for research publications and 10 for teaching or postdoctoral experience.
The notification states that ordinarily 20 candidates will be shortlisted for one vacancy, with five additional candidates for each additional vacancy.
Read the recruitment instructions and eligibility requirements.
Register using a valid email address and mobile number.
Complete the application form and enter academic and professional details.
Pay the application fee, where applicable.
Submit the form and retain a printed copy.
Send the printed application with the required self-attested documents to the Office of the Registrar before December 7.
Candidates should note that the university does not permit editing or updating the application after final submission.
For further instructions and recruitment updates, applicants should visit the official university website at iust.ac.in.