IUST Kashmir Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 48 Assistant Professor posts; apply by December 2

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Kashmir, has opened online applications for the recruitment of 48 Assistant Professors across 20 departments and centres.

According to Detailed Advertisement Notice No. 09 of 2026, dated October 29, the application process began on November 2, 2026, and will continue until December 2, 2026.

Candidates can apply through the university's official recruitment portal at recruitment.iust.ac.in.