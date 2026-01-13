IUML hints at paving path for its first woman MLA in assembly

Suhara, one of the most senior leaders of the Women’s League, also remains a strong contender. Speaking to TNIE, the former Malappuram district panchayat president said she would readily accept the responsibility if the party entrusts her with a ticket.

Reinforcing the leadership’s stand, Muslim Youth League national secretary Najma Thabsheera said the IUML would definitely have a woman MLA this year.

“We won’t be having just women candidates, but assured MLA seats for women workers. Active discussions are ongoing regarding the number of seats to be allocated, which could be two or more,” Najma said.

Responding to questions on whether leaders from the Youth League and Haritha wings would be considered, Najma said the focus was not on seniority but representation.

“It is not about junior or senior leaders, but about women’s representation. Almost all women leaders from the Youth League and Haritha were given seats in the local-body elections, and almost all of us won. We see this as a historic change within the IUML. We don’t bother whether juniors or seniors get seats; we prioritise women’s representation,” she added.