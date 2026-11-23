We want to tell simple stories straight, free of vested interests that colour the narrative. Reporting on companies and markets will remain our mainstay, even as we closely track the economic policies that shape their progress. We will also tell you when a big idea fails. And we will politely leave the politics of business for others to celebrate.

We will bring you more intensive stories from tier II cities. That wouldn’t be at the cost of sacrificing big stories that emerge from big cities.

We have witnessed the rise, the fall, and the rebirth of the printed word. Words smudged in ink have been pulled back from the brink of extinction and restored to life. Print has reclaimed its commanding place in the delivery of serious business journalism. It continues to hold a distinctive, almost irreplaceable role in chronicling the economy — proof that rigorous, independent business reporting still commands a thoughtful audience, and that the unfolding story of India’s growth continues to find its most enduring and authoritative expression on the printed page. In the end, the printed word will still have the final say.

On the flip side, we will create a new language for our digital version. From the once-casual acceptance that “there is a bit of AI in everyone’s life,” we have travelled a long way to the clearer realisation that AI is all-pervasive, now runs through almost everything we do. So `technology’ will shadow us in everything we do at The Financial Standard. Technology will continue its march; no one can stop its advance.

When India’s volatility index strikes an unsettling high note and life grows difficult for many, The Financial Standard will stand as a lighthouse, calmly showing the way forward.

We promise to set a new standard for financial journalism.

Happy reading.

Anto T Joseph

Editor

The Financial Standard