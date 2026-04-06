'It's amazing': Canadian astronaut describes Artemis 2 journey

HOUSTON: Artemis 2 astronaut Jeremy Hansen felt like he was "falling out of the sky" as his spacecraft followed its complex flight path to the Moon, the Canadian said in a Saturday video call.

The four Artemis astronauts have passed the halfway point between Earth and the Moon on Saturday morning -- more than 150,000 miles (241,000 kilometers) from home -- as they zipped toward the first crewed lunar flyby in more than half a century.

Hansen, a 50-year-old former fighter pilot on his maiden voyage into space, said he saw "some extraordinary things" during the first hours aboard the Orion.

"By the time we had a bit of a nap and got up, the Earth was just so far away," Hansen, flanked by American crewmates Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman, told a question-and-answer session hosted by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).