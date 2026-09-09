ITRA Jamnagar, Heartfulness Institute ink pact on Ayurveda, research and sustainability

New Delhi: The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), an Institute of National Importance at Jamnagar under the Ministry of Ayush, has entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Heartfulness Institute (HFI), Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad.



The MoU provides a framework for leveraging the complementary strengths of ITRA in Ayurvedic education, clinical practice and research and HFI in meditation, yoga, lifestyle practices and ecological initiatives. The partnership aims to promote preventive and holistic healthcare through an integrated approach, as per the release.

