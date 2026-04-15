Ilam Thedi Kalvi volunteers urge education department to not conduct summer classes

Coimbatore: Volunteers of Ilam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) in Coimbatore have urged the school education department to give an exemption for conducting summer classes for the children in April and May.

A volunteer, C Usha (name changed) at Pollachi North block, told TNIE, -"The summer holiday has been declared for primary and middle school students from April 17. Thereafter, students will go to their native places or elsewhere. When special classes were conducted at ITK centres in previous years, only one or two children attended the classes."

This happened not only here but also in many other places."It is expected that ITK classes will be held this academic year. Considering the holidays and the election, the school education department should cancel the ITK classes in April and May," she urged.

Another volunteer in Thondamuthur block told TNIE, "During the summer holidays, children like to play in the evening. If we conduct the classes in the evening time, they will not show interest in attending them."

When asked about it, a top officer from the district school education department said that officials will communicate about ITK activities soon.