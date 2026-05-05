ITF Women's Tumakuru Open 2026: 17-year-old Meghana GD surges on

TUMAKURU: As the ITF Women’s W35 Tumakuru Open 2026 got off to a flying start in Tumakuru on Sunday with the qualifying matches, 17-year-old Meghana GD was the cynosure of the audience.

The girl who hailed from Gidunahalli in rural Tumakuru made her villagers and parents proud as they gathered with curiosity to watch the match. Playing with a wildcard entry, she elevated herself to the international tennis scene.

Meghana’s father Dhananjaya is a cab driver in Bengaluru, and he has dedicated himself to see her achieve accolades in tennis. Her mother Nandini works with a private company.

Her grandmother Kamalamma also came all the way from Giduganahalli village to watch the match, of which the audience included Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan and Superintendent of Police Ashok KV.

Meghana went down by 4-6 and 3-6 in straight sets to 12th seed Aishwarya Jadhav of Maharashtra. Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman was all praise for her.

Parameshwara, on behalf of his Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SSAHE), announced a contribution of 30,000 USD towards the prize money for the tournament. More than 70 players from around eight countries are participating in this event.