Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani arrives in New Delhi for second India visit of 2025



Tajani's visit is part of ongoing efforts to advance bilateral cooperation.

As per a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday before proceeding to Mumbai for official engagements on Thursday.



He is scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Friday. The visit comes shortly after a series of high-level interactions between the two nations.



On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where both leaders discussed expanding collaboration across key sectors, including trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education.

Following their meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations."