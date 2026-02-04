Winter Olympics 2026: Italian biathlete Passler suspended after positive doping test

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said it was looking into the matter.

"The federation has already started investigating the incident these past few hours, intending to support its athlete in all the appropriate places," FISI president Flavio Roda said in a statement.

"It is essential that we get to the bottom of the matter to clear up any misunderstanding that could heavily affect Rebecca's career and the federal image."

FISI, which said the test was carried out on Jan. 26, added it "has always fought in every way against the use of prohibited substances during sports and does so by educating its athletes, from a very young age, to practice sports in compliance with the rules and with maximum correctness."

The 24-year-old Passler was due to compete in biathlon in Anterselva, starting Sunday with the mixed team relay. She has yet to win a medal at a major championships.