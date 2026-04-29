Kotak flags 3% growth outlook for IT services amid AI margin pressures

New Delhi: The Indian IT services sector faces a prolonged phase of slower growth and margin pressure as AI-driven budget shifts crowd out traditional services spending, with no meaningful recovery in sight for FY2027, according to a brokerage report. While total technology spending is accelerating, the incremental dollar is flowing into GPU infrastructure, foundation models and AI software rather than services, compressing the pie for Indian vendors.



The brokerage noted that AI deflation is becoming a reality, with the industry's base case set at 3.5 per cent pricing erosion, first surfacing through renewals of large multi-year contracts rather than initial GenAI pilots. "Clients working with AI in production demand efficiency gains be passed through to pricing on existing contracts," the report said, adding that this renewal-driven deflation is "unambiguously negative for margins and revenues" when headcount intensity remains unchanged.



The march quarter earnings results of IT companies reinforced what was already known but compressed the timeline for when the thesis bites. The brokerage said revenue misses were broader and deeper than Street estimates, with every Tier-1 player except TCS falling short. HCLT became the first to quantify AI deflation at 3-5 per cent for the industry. The market had been pricing a marginal recovery in FY2027, but the results confirm there is no recovery in sight.