Priya Malik backs Women’s Reservation Bill as step towards gender equity

New Delhi: Actor-poet Priya Malik has voiced her strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a "brilliant idea" and a pivotal step toward women's empowerment in India. She highlighted the importance of equitable representation, societal benefits of women leaders, and a way toward bridging gender gaps in governance.

"I completely support women's reservation because the fight we have been fighting for years and centuries is not just for equality, it is for equity," Malik told ANI.

She added, "Women have already been left behind for years, so to bridge that gap, it is very important to have a reservation. That is the whole premise of the Women's Reservation Bill, and I think it's a brilliant idea."

The government is planning to bring an amendment bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 seats. The idea is to have at least 273 seats reserved for women.

According to sources, the key agenda may include amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill.

The sources said that the Centre has planned to take the 2011 census as the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women.

Highlighting the democratic significance of the bill, Malik pointed out that women make up almost half of India's voters, and in recent elections, female voter turnout has even surpassed that of men in several instances. She stressed that this representation must be reflected across all sectors of governance, including Parliament.

"...The Women's Reservation Bill is a critical way to ensure women have their say and get what they deserve when it comes to policymaking and national decision-making," she added.

Addressing concerns over political opposition, Malik maintained that the timing or agenda behind the bill should not overshadow its significance. "Even if the bill is passed after ten years, I will not be worried about the politics at the time. My main agenda is that if the bill benefits women, which we all know it does, whenever it passes, I fully support it," she said.

Malik also highlighted the broader societal benefits of women in positions of power, noting their unique understanding of issues affecting other women. "Women know women the best. When women are given more representation, it strengthens women's safety, empowerment, and inclusion in every way. This is not a micro-level change it impacts society on a macro scale," she said.

On the work front, Priya is known for her beautiful romantic poeteries including 'Tum Mujhe Kaise Yaad Karoge?', 'Ek Mohabbat Aisi bhi', among others. Malik has penned the song Adhoora, for singer Papon, for the film Bun Tikki, starring Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. Priya has also been a part of Bigg Boss 9 and several other TV shows.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

