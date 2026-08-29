ISSO, PGTI launch national school golf platform with inaugural championship in Noida

Noida: The Indian School Sports Organisation (ISSO), in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), has launched a national competitive platform for school golfers with the successful conclusion of the inaugural ISSO Golf Championship at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course in Noida.

Held from August 24 to 27, the championship brought together young golfers representing cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ooty, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, and Hyderabad. Players competed across six age-group categories in what marked the first edition of the national school golf event.