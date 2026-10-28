School Sports: ISSO National Gymnastics Championship concludes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully conducted its National Gymnastics Championship recently, hosted at The Gaudium School, Hyderabad.

The high-octane three-day tournament brought together young student-athletes from 115 participating schools across the country, competing in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics across the Under-11, Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 age categories for both boys and girls, according to a press release from ISSO.

The championship showcased exceptional talent, poise, and technical mastery, providing a national platform for school-level gymnasts to test their skills in international-standard facilities.

Reflecting on the grand success and high calibre of the competition, Abhishek Saraswat, admin head of ISSO, commended the participating athletes and host institution: "The overwhelming participation of 115 schools from across India highlights the rapid growth and enthusiasm for gymnastics in the school sports ecosystem. The level of precision, strength, and grace displayed by these young gymnasts over the three days at The Gaudium School was truly world-class. ISSO remains committed to nurturing these emerging talents and building structured pathways for them to excel on national and international stages."

"ISSO would also like to extend its gratitude to The Gaudium School for providing world-class infrastructure, professional FIG-standard apparatus, and seamless organisational support, ensuring a safe and competitive environment for all 115 contingents," he added.

The championship concluded with a celebratory closing ceremony, where individual and team merit holders were awarded medals and trophies for their outstanding achievements.