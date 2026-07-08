Noida: In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots table tennis and enhancing the quality of physical education in schools, the International Coach Education Programme makes India debut (ISSO), in collaboration with the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Academy and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), successfully commenced the ITTF Level 1 Coach Education Programme at Prometheus School, Noida.



The five-day international certification programme started on July 6 and will conclude on July 10, 2026, as per a press release.



The programme has brought together 22 Physical Education educators, school coaches, and aspiring table tennis coaches from across the country to receive globally recognised coaching education. The initiative is aimed at equipping educators with internationally accepted coaching methodologies, athlete development principles, and modern teaching practices to strengthen school-level sports.



The programme is being conducted by Christina Chee (Thailand), an internationally acclaimed ITTF educator, who is leading participants through both classroom sessions and practical on-table coaching modules. The curriculum focuses on coaching fundamentals, technical skill development, session planning, player progression, and creating a positive learning environment for young athletes.