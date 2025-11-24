ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ mobile exhibition launched in Vijayawada

The Space on Wheels mobile exhibition, aimed at igniting curiosity among students and youth about space science and cutting-edge technology, was inaugurated on Sunday at the NTR District Collectorate. District Collector G Lakshmisha formally launched the two-day event.

Speaking at the inauguration, District Collector G Lakshmisha said the initiative would help young minds develop a positive outlook toward advancements in space research. He emphasised that hands-on exposure to space technology models would strengthen scientific temperament and understanding among students.

Organised by Satish Dhawan Space Centre

The exhibition has been organised under the supervision of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota, and will remain open to the public for two days.

Highlights of the exhibition

The mobile display traces India’s remarkable journey in space—from its first Satellite Launch Vehicle to ISRO’s latest missions.

Key attractions include:

- Detailed models of launchpads

- Replicas of the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan projects

- Exhibits on remote sensing applications

- Demonstrations of satellite communication technologies

The Collector noted that observing the models and learning their functions would strengthen scientific understanding among students, inspiring them to explore careers in space science and technology.