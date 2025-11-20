ISRO’s PRL scientists study comet 3I/Atlas

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) scientists on Wednesday took a close look at the mysterious interstellar comet 3I-Atlas that is currently cruising through the inner planets of the Solar System towards the Sun.

They have shared details of the recent findings about 3I/Atlas, including its tail.

The observations were made with the PRL’s 1.2m telescope. The comet is currently on its way out of the inner solar system after the perihelion passage – the point in its elliptical orbit closest to the sun.