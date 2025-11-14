ISRO’s NRSC opens applications for technical posts; 13 vacancies announced

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has opened online applications for a variety of technical and technician positions. The recruiting effort intends to fill 13 openings in various fields.

The application procedure began on November 10, 2025 and will run until November 30. Individuals who are interested and eligible can apply online at the official website.

The recruitment includes positions such as:

Technical Assistant (Civil): 01

Technical Assistant (Automobile): 01

Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic): 05

Technician-B (Information Technology): 04

Technician-B (Electrical): 01

Draughtsman-B (Civil): 01

Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old as of November 30, 2025. Age relaxations will be implemented in accordance with government guidelines. Candidates should refer to the entire notification for educational requirements and specific qualifying criteria for each position.

Here are the exam fees across categories:

General / Other Backward Classes (OBC) / Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Rs 750 (Rs 500 refunded to those appearing for the written exam)

Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Physically Handicapped (PH) /Female: Rs 750 (full refund upon appearing for the exam)

The selection process will take place in two stages: a Written Test followed by a Skill Test.

The Written Test will last for 1.5 hours and will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. There will be a negative marking scheme, with 0.33 marks deducted for every incorrect answer.

To qualify, candidates from the General category must score at least 32 out of 80 marks, while those from reserved categories (under the relaxed standard) must secure a minimum of 24 marks.

The Skill Test will carry a maximum of 100 marks. To qualify in this stage, candidates from the General category need to score at least 50 out of 100 marks, whereas reserved category candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 marks.