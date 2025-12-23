ISRO to launch BlueBird Block-2 satellite of US' AST SpaceMobile on Dec 24

New Delhi: The launch of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile will take place on December 24 at 8:54 AM IST, the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. ISRO stated that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA. This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3.



In this mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, which is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit. It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

