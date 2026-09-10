ISRO clears 220 kN CE20 test, paving way for more powerful LVM3

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted a flight acceptance hot test of its CE20 cryogenic engine at uprated thrust conditions of 220 kN, advancing efforts to enhance the payload capability of the LVM3 launch vehicle and supporting the Gaganyaan programme.



The test was conducted on September 9 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, ISRO said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the space agency said, “Flight acceptance hot test of CE20 cryogenic engine earmarked for the C32 upper stage of upcoming LVM3 mission at uprated thrust conditions of 220kN is successfully carried out at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri on September 09, 2026.”

ISRO also said the performance of the LOX Tank Pressurisation Module (LTPM), intended for the C32 stages of the Gaganyaan missions, was successfully demonstrated during the test.



The CE20 engine powers the upper cryogenic stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle. The space agency has been working to operate future LVM3 missions with an uprated C32 stage using the CE20 engine at 22-tonne thrust to enhance the vehicle’s payload capability.