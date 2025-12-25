ISRO showcases new S200 control system with BlueBird6 launch, boosts Gaganyaan confidence

BENGALURU: With the launch of the BlueBird6, the commercial communication satellite of AST SpaceMobiles, a Texas-based firm, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also demonstrated its might, said ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.

During the BlueBird Block-2 mission, ISRO inducted the electromechanical actuation mechanism control system for the S200 for the first time. “This gives us great confidence for the upcoming Gaganyaan programme,” he said.