ISRO scientists test drogue parachute for Gaganyaan module

BENGALURU: A team of researchers from ISRO on Saturday announced completion of a series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes. This is part of development of the deceleration system for the Gaganyaan crew module.

The tests were conducted on December 18 and 19 at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh. Four types of 10 parachutes were tested.

The descent sequence began with two apex separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartments, followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilize and slow down the module.