ISRO launches mission in Ladakh to test mental, physical strengths of astronauts

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of a mission in Ladakh to examine the physiological, psychological and operational dynamics of "gaganyatris (astronauts)" and ground teams functioning in a high-altitude environment.

The scientific data generated on crew performance and human factors will contribute directly to the Gaganyaan programme and future long-duration missions.

Known as the Mission MITRA (Mapping of Interoperable Traits and Response Assessment), the study will be conducted until April 9 at an altitude of approximately 3,500 metres in Leh, simulating the environmental conditions of hypoxia, low temperature and isolation as a natural analog for spaceflight operations.

"This study is targeted to generate vital understanding on the team inter-operability between crew (gaganyatris) and ground control teams and effectiveness of decision making under environmental and operational stress," the ISRO said in a statement on Friday.

The ISRO and the IAF-Institute of Aerospace Medicine have designed the mission, and Bengaluru-based start-up Protoplanet is responsible for facility management and statutory protocols.

"The crew safety and performance are the most critical elements of all human spaceflight missions. The ability of crew to communicate effectively, adapt to stress, maintain psychological resilience and support one another determines the success and safety of any mission," the statement said.

"Analog missions conducted under controlled yet realistic conditions are utilised to understand how crew performs under challenging conditions," it added.