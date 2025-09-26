ISRO invites researchers to study Venus ahead of 2028 mission

Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened opportunities for researchers to analyse archival data on Venus, paving the way for India’s first Venus mission, reported The New Indian Express.

The Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) is scheduled for launch in March 2028. It aims to study Venus’ surface and subsurface geology, examine atmospheric composition and dynamics, explore the ionosphere and its interaction with solar radiation, and understand how Venus evolved differently from Earth.

Research areas for scientists

ISRO has invited research proposals to strengthen the scientific community around VOM, focusing on Venusian morphology and topography, geological mapping and mineralogy, atmospheric structure and composition, ionospheric studies, and modelling of Venus’ atmosphere and ionosphere.