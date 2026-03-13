ISRO conducts successful cryogenic engine test

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced the successful completion of sea level hot test of its Cryogenic engine (CE20) at 22 tonne thrust using nozzle protection system and multi-element igniter.

The test was conducted on March 10, 2026, at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri. ISRO said earlier sea level tests were done using the 19-tonne thrust level.