ISRO chief Narayanan calls India-US space ties human-centric

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman V Narayanan, speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of US-India Space Business Forum on Tuesday, said, “The collaboration between India and the United States of America (USA) in space research began in 1962, 15 years after India’s independence. It began not to compete with anybody, but to bring the benefits of space technology to the common man in India.”

Organised by the US Consulate General Chennai, and the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the event brought together stakeholders in space operations from USA and India to embolden the commercial ties between the two nations in the field of space research.