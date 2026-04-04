ISRO chief hails Artemis II, expresses hope for success

Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 (IANS): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan on Saturday praised NASA's latest Artemis II mission and also expressed confidence that the mission will be "grandly successful".
NASA's Artemis II Moon mission lifted off from the US state of Florida on April 2, carrying four astronauts on the first crewed flight around the Moon in more than 50 years. It is the American space agency's first crewed mission under the Artemis programme. The four-member crew consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen/
Narayanan told reporters, "In 1969, for the first time, man landed on the moon. Again, after 57 years, they want to go for a landing through the Artemis programme. This is a step towards that. This is an orbital mission. I think they are going around the moon, and then they are going to come back."
The ISRO chief mentioned that he too had witnessed the launch on television and also had the opportunity to have a look at the mission's launch vehicle during his visit to the Canadian Space Agency.
"I also had the privilege to watch the launch, which lifted off on 2nd April, early morning at around 4:05 am (IST). In fact, during our last visit to the Canadian Space Agency, the vehicle was under construction. We had the opportunity to see the first stage."
The ISRO chief also heaped praise on the technicalities of the Artemis II launch vehicle.
"It is a great effort towards the development of the human scientific entourage. I am 100 per cent sure that this mission will be a grandly successful leading to the landing (of humans on the moon) later. It is a very important mission for human beings."
Narayanan also spoke about India's Gaganyaan mission astronauts undertaking Mission 'Mitra' in Ladakh.
"We inaugurated the programme the day before yesterday. They are at around 4 km altitude and undergoing detailed training. It is part of the Gaganyatri training programme."
India's astronaut-designates or Gaganyatris, who have been selected for ISRO's first human space mission, are currently undergoing high-altitude training in the cold desert of Ladakh.
Further, about India's Moon mission and upcoming launches, the ISRO Chairman said: "We are working towards the immediate launches. This financial year is just starting. A lot of things are planned."
"We are working towards all the programmes under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whatever best effort is required, we are doing... to achieve the necessary things for the country in the space activity," he added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.