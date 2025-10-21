ISRO announces 151 vacancies across various posts; details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a large recruitment drive through its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota, inviting applications for 151 positions in various technical and non-technical positions.

Online registration is available at apps.shar.gov.in , and the deadline is November 14, 2025.

The recruitment campaign includes posts such as Scientist/Engineer 'SC', Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician 'B', Draughtsman 'B', Fireman 'A', Cook, Driver, and Nurse 'B', among others.

Here are the number of open positions for each post:

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' – 23

Technical Assistant – 28

Scientific Assistant – 3

Technician 'B' – 70

Fireman 'A' – 6

Cook – 3

Light Vehicle Driver 'A' – 3

Radiographer 'A' – 1

Draughtsman 'B' – 2

Nurse 'B' – 1

Library Assistant 'A' – 1

The minimum qualifications for these posts include:

Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology or Bachelor of Science in relevant fields

Diploma in Engineering or Nursing

Industrial Training Institute with SSLC/SSC

10th pass or equivalent

Graduation in Arts or Science streams

The candidates need to refer to the official notification for comprehensive, post-wise educational qualifications.

The recruitment procedure shall include:

Written Examination

Skill Test (if required)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Only shortlisted candidates at every stage shall go to the next round.

Candidates should be at least 18 years old, with a maximum age of 35 years as of November 14, 2025, to be eligible to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 1,77,500, including ISRO allowances, based on their post and level.

Applicants should upload clear digital versions of their photographs and signatures in the formats specified. Supporting documents, such as educational certificates, caste certificates, and NOCs, must be uploaded in PDF format with a maximum size of 500 kB.