Israeli and German students explore pre-Holocaust history through new digital platform

Tel Aviv: For decades, some of the most intimate records of German Jewish life before the Holocaust have been preserved quietly in archives in Jerusalem, far from the classrooms where history is first encountered. That is now set to change.

As part of its 70th anniversary, the Leo Baeck Institute in Jerusalem told TPS-IL it has launched Entangled Lives, a new digital platform that will, for the first time, integrate rare archival materials held in Israel into history curricula in schools in both Israel and Germany. Unlike existing educational initiatives that focus primarily on the Holocaust, including those led by Yad Vashem, the project reaches further back in time, offering students direct engagement with original documents and personal life stories.

