Israel signals tourism revival as hotels move beyond evacuee use

Tel Aviv: Israel's Ministry of Tourism reported on Wednesday that 2025 was a year of cautious recovery and unprecedented crisis management, as the country welcomed a slow return of foreign tourists. The year will close with approximately 1.3 million incoming visitors, even as officials work to stabilise the hotel industry, which supported thousands of Israeli evacuees, the ministry said.



"The easing of travel warnings and the restoration of airline routes have allowed tourism to begin returning," Tourism Minister Haim Katz said. "At the same time, we had a responsibility to protect citizens and maintain the tourism industry during an extremely challenging period. Both missions were critical for the future of Israeli tourism."



The United States remained Israel's largest source market, sending roughly 400,000 visitors, followed by France with 159,000 and the United Kingdom with 95,000. Other notable source countries included Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Canada, and Romania. Domestic tourism also continued to be a stabilising force, with more than 13 million overnight stays by Israelis recorded in hotels nationwide by the end of the third quarter.