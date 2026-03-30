Strike on IRGC university: Israel hits Imam Hossein facility amid wider unrest

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 30 (ANI): The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed it targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) key military university, Imam Hossein University, citing its role in advancing Iran's military capabilities.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "STRUCK: The IRGC's main military university, Imam Hossein University. Under civilian cover, research and development for advanced weaponry were conducted within the university. Due to its direct affiliation with the IRGC and its involvement in advancing terrorist activity, several countries have imposed sanctions on the university and its senior officials."

The attack comes amid a surge of regional hostilities, with multiple incidents reported across the West Asia on Monday.

According to Reuters, in Iraq, rockets hit the Mohamad Alaa air base near Baghdad International Airport, destroying an aircraft but causing no casualties. According to Iraq's Defence Ministry, authorities are assessing the damage and investigating the source of the strike.

Meanwhile, Syria reported drone attacks targeting several of its bases near the Iraqi border. The Syrian army stated that most of the drones were intercepted, and it is currently evaluating its response options, as reported by the state news agency SANA.

The escalating incidents highlight mounting tensions across Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, with military and strategic assets increasingly coming under threat. Adding to the strain, Iran's top official Baghaei commented on the international nuclear framework, stating that Tehran respects the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as long as it remains a member. However, he questioned its effectiveness, saying, "its utility is under question as Iran is attacked and its rights not respected."

The attack on Imam Hossein University underlines Israel's ongoing concerns regarding Iran's military programs and the involvement of academic institutions in weapon development.

With multiple countries directly affected, the situation could escalate if retaliatory actions are undertaken. Both local and international authorities are closely monitoring the developments, especially amid concerns over the protection of civilian infrastructure and adherence to international law.