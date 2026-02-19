Israel holds strategic seminar with India prior to PM Modi visit

Tel Aviv: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, Israel's Ministry of Defense led Strategic Defense Industry Seminar with India on Wednesday.



The International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) led a seminar and B2B meetings this week between leading Indian and Israeli defense companies, held in cooperation with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Indian Ministry of Defence. During the seminar, SIBAT and SIDM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize and strengthen ongoing joint activities, including future seminars and cooperative initiatives, a statement by the Israel Defence ministry said.



The seminar was led by SIBAT Director, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, and brought together small, medium, and large Israeli and Indian defense companies for substantive engagements, with the goal of deepening familiarity with India's defense industrial ecosystem and its updated Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 - India's national defense procurement policy. The event featured representatives from 30 Indian and 26 Israeli defense companies.