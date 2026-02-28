Explosions rock Tehran as Israel launches preventive attack on Iran

Iranian State Media also reported explosions in the capital city of Tehran.

According to TPS, Israeli Defence Minister Katz declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency under Israel's Civil Defense Law, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Mobile phone lines have been cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran, and internet connectivity has weakened in some areas, as per Iranian Media reports.

This comes as earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump described Iran as "very difficult" and "very dangerous" as the United States considers its next steps in nuclear negotiations, emphasising a preference for a peaceful resolution despite ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva on Thursday, and another round of talks will be held today.

Addressing a gathering in Texas, Trump said, "We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people."

Trump said the US faces a "big decision" in talks with Iran, while saying that any deal with Tehran must be "meaningful".

(ANI)