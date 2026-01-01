ISMA says GST rationalisation on flex-fuel vehicles, crucial for ethanol ecosystem

On exports, Ballani said, "We got the permission to export 15 lakh tons of sugar in November and the pace is slowly picking up," but added that pricing remains a concern. "The international prices of white sugar is quite low and we are not getting a very good international parity," he said.



"At the moment, the international buyer, we are getting a rate of around $446 per ton to around $448 FOB," Ballani said, adding, "There is no parity in the prices of sugar as Indian prices are higher than global prices as of now."

By comparison, "International for the London white is today morning which I saw it $426 dollar a ton," he said.



However, he expressed optimism for the coming months. "We are hoping that with Brazil sugar now from January onwards will not be available in the international market," Ballani said.

"Around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh tons of sugar have been contracted and around 50,000 to 60,000 tons have been physically exported," he added, noting, "We are looking forward for the export to pick up now from January onwards."

