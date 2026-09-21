Islamic scholar on Italy burqa ban: ‘We should respect its laws’

“The Personal Law Board is not an organisation that should be given permission to carry out such activities. From triple talaq to the Waqf Bill, the Muslim Personal Law Board has continuously incited Muslims. There are several people in the Muslim Personal Law Board whom I want to expose, who have continuously provoked Muslims against the Prime Minister. I believe this is politics that spreads hatred and is not appropriate. Therefore, I do not think they should be given permission anywhere. Despite this, they held a press conference and tried to heat up the atmosphere, which is condemnable,” he said.

(IANS)