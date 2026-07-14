Bengal to raise PM POSHAN meal allocation, ISKCON to supply midday meals from Aug 1

Kolkata: ISKCON will start supplying midday meals to schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal from August 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday after a meeting with state education ministers and senior officials of the Union education ministry.

Adhikari also announced that the per-student allocation under the primary school midday meal scheme would be increased to Rs 10 from the existing Rs 6.78 from August 1.

"ISKCON will start supplying midday meals to schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal from August 1. They will also provide some subsidy. The food will be of very high quality. The allocation for the primary school midday meal will be increased to Rs 10 per student from the existing Rs 6.78," Adhikari told reporters after the meeting at Bikash Bhavan.