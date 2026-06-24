ISKCON clarifies no mid-day meal menu has been finalised for Kolkata schools

Kolkata: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which the West Bengal government has decided to engage in providing cooked mid-day meals in state-run and state-aided schools within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits, has issued a statement cautioning people about the social media being flooded with fake posts detailing the menu to be provided by the society.
Countering the posts, the vice-president and spokesman of ISKCON, Kolkata, Radharamn Das issued a social media statement alerting people not to be misled by such social media posts.
In his social media statement, Das attached such misleading posts about the proposed mid-day meal menu to be served by ISKCON to make people aware that those posts were imaginary and totally misleading.
The said misleading social media post, which Das had attached, had provided a day-wise menu chart, according to which the items lack nutritious ingredients.
“It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalised, and this list has not been issued by us,” said Das in his statement.
Claiming that once the menu is finalised, ISKCON would make an official announcement on this count, Das had also appealed to people to refrain from such incorrect and misleading information.
To recall, the state finance minister, Swapan Dasgupta, while presenting the state budget proposals for the financial year 2026-27 in the West Bengal Assembly on June 22, announced the decision of engaging ISKCON in providing cooked mid-day meals in state-run and state-aided schools within the KMC limits.
Dasgupta said that the initiative had been mooted to ensure that only nutritious cooked mid-day meals are served in state-run and state-aided schools within the KMC area. As per the agreement between the state government and ISKCON, while the state government will pay a paltry amount to ISKCON on this count, the remaining expenses would be borne by the society.
However, the announcement attracted strong criticism from opposition parties and a section of society who claimed that the decision was aimed at influencing the food habits of the schoolchildren.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.