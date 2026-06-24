ISKCON clarifies no mid-day meal menu has been finalised for Kolkata schools

In his social media statement, Das attached such misleading posts about the proposed mid-day meal menu to be served by ISKCON to make people aware that those posts were imaginary and totally misleading.

The said misleading social media post, which Das had attached, had provided a day-wise menu chart, according to which the items lack nutritious ingredients.

“It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalised, and this list has not been issued by us,” said Das in his statement.