ISI Kolkata condemns Islamophobic graffiti on campus, distances itself from culprits

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata, yesterday, Thursday, November 13, condemned graffiti containing hateful messages against the Muslim community appearing inside its campus.

Authorities of ISI Kolkata issued an internal notice yesterday denouncing the act.

Two such graffiti were discovered near the ISI men's hostel the day after the terror blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed at least ten people.

An already existing note on one side of a door, 'Dogs should not enter the premises,' was preceded with referring to Muslims. A similar message aimed primarily at the community was also discovered on a neighbouring wall, with the message reading, "Muslims and dogs should not enter the premises."

Students and scholars requested harsh punishment for those who shared those hate messages.

ISI Director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay condemned the move, stating that the institute has always supported pluralistic traditions and encouraged academic and research excellence in the face of gender-based, religious, and language discrimination among its stakeholders.

"We are working to find the individual or group involved in the act. After the semester exams are over, we will take whatever remedial measures are taken, including counselling of those found to be involved," she said.

Bandhopadhyay also distanced ISI Kolkata from the perpetrators, even if they belonged to the institute, saying, “Even if some misguided elements committed the act, they don't represent the ISI family. It (the hateful graffiti) was an aberration and I hope it won't recur in future.”

A top institute official stated that the administrators issued an internal letter to the ISI Kolkata community on Thursday, "denouncing any divisive campaign, display of posters, graffiti, or utterances in public which have the potential to spread hatred."

"We have also warned of strict action if the guidelines are violated," said the official.

The hateful graffiti has also since been removed.