ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam 2026: Check question paper analysis, answer key details here

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Environmental Science examination on March 2, 2026. The theory exam was held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at multiple examination centres nationwide.

Students who appeared for the examination described the paper as moderate in difficulty. While most candidates found the overall paper balanced, several students said the multiple-choice and very short answer questions were easy to moderate.