ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam 2026: Check question paper analysis, answer key details here

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Environmental Science examination on March 2, 2026. The theory exam was held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at multiple examination centres nationwide.
Students who appeared for the examination described the paper as moderate in difficulty. While most candidates found the overall paper balanced, several students said the multiple-choice and very short answer questions were easy to moderate.
According to the latest exam pattern, the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science theory paper (70 marks) is divided into three sections — Section A, Section B, and Section C.
Section A consists of 14 very short answer or objective-type sub-parts of 1 mark each. Section B consists of 7 short answer questions of 4 marks each, while Section C includes 4 long answer questions of 7 marks each. In total, students are required to answer 25 questions, following the 14 + 7 + 4 structure.
Based on initial feedback from students and teachers, the paper was considered moderate, with a balanced mix of conceptual and application-based questions. A detailed section-wise review will be updated soon.
After the exam, many students begin searching for the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Answer Key 2026 PDF to verify their responses. However, candidates should note that CISCE generally does not release official answer keys after board examinations. If any official update is provided, it will be made available on the official ISC website.
Students are advised to rely only on official notifications and use any unofficial answer keys solely for tentative self-assessment.