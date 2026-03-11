ISC 12th Business Studies Exam 2026: Check exam analysis, answer key here

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Analysis 2026

The ISC 12th Business Studies theory paper consists of 80 marks. It was divided into three sections — Section A, Section B, and Section C.

Section A consists of 16 very short answer or objective-type sub-parts of 1 mark each. Section B consists of 8 short answer questions of 4 marks each, while Section C includes 4 long answer questions of 8 marks each. In total, students are required to answer 28 questions, following the 16 + 8 + 4 structure.

As per the initial feedback of students and teachers, the ISC 12th exam was of moderate level. It is well balanced mix of conceptual and application-based questions.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies answer key 2026

Many students after the exam start searching for the ISC Class 12 Business Studies Answer Key 2026 PDF to verify their responses. However, candidates should note that CISCE generally does not release official answer keys after board examinations. Students are advised to rely only on official webiste for details regarding the ISC answer key 2026 and exam updates.